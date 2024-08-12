Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 46,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,376. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3374 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

