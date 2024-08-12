Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 11,166 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,166 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 515,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 80,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,953,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 99,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,829. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

