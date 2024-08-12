Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 27,743 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,743 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.27. 198,457 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $223.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

