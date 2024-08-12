Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 431 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,684.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of POCT stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,081 shares. The firm has a market cap of $627.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

