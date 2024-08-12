Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 848 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 50,269 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

