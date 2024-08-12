Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 94 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,150,000 after acquiring an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $144,844,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,245,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.73. 121,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $162.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.94.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

