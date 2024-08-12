Retirement Planning Group LLC Takes $358,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,609 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 742,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $67,052,000 after purchasing an additional 148,434 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $85.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,618,489. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

