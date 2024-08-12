Retirement Planning Group LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,352 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,438 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total value of $1,539,081.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,285 shares of company stock worth $5,871,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.50. 2,725,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,375,500. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.90.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.