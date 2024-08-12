Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.70.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $17.92 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,066,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,657,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,247,913 shares of company stock worth $25,680,423 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

