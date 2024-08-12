Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage on Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

IPSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Century Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.39. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,742.41% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Century Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 192,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 44,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 56.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

