Roth Mkm Cuts GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $2.25

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GRWG. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

GrowGeneration stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.