Roth Mkm Raises YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $43.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of YETI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.29.

YETI Price Performance

NYSE YETI opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50. YETI has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of YETI by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,351,000 after purchasing an additional 179,005 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth $980,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 23.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 54.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

