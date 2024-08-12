Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $130.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $128.00.
NVEE opened at $95.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.58 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,195,000 after buying an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,461,000 after buying an additional 65,186 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
