Royal Bank of Canada Raises Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Price Target to $9.00

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EFXT has been the subject of several other reports. Acumen Capital upgraded shares of Enerflex to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFXT opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $731.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. Enerflex has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.75.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.20 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.87%.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Enerflex by 1.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 152,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Enerflex by 24.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Enerflex by 117.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enerflex by 17,674.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enerflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

