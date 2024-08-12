Sapphire (SAPP) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Sapphire has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $52.71 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,849,929,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,829,300,571 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Telegram Discord

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

