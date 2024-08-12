Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Sempra were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 6,656.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 47,193 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 94,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

SRE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.29. 102,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,486. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

