Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,492,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 6,783.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $75.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $80.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

