Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $116.41, but opened at $108.81. Sezzle shares last traded at $109.68, with a volume of 9,865 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $2,048,740.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,807,688.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $2,048,740.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,807,688.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,226.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,625 in the last ninety days. 57.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEZL shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $635.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,369,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

