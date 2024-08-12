Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.27, but opened at $15.67. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 10,129 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 324,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,387,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 5,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 324,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,387,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Volk bought 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $52,139.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,687 shares of company stock worth $311,149. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHEN. StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

