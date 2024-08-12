Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 44.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 735.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 46,589 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,688,000 after purchasing an additional 238,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.24.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $69.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

