Short Interest in Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Declines By 99.7%

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the July 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aben Minerals Price Performance
ABNAF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Aben Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
Aben Minerals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aben Minerals
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
- What is Put Option Volume?
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Cirrus Logic Stock Surges on Strong Apple iPhone Upgrade Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Aben Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.