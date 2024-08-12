Short Interest in Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Declines By 99.7%

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the July 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aben Minerals Price Performance

ABNAF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Aben Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Aben Minerals Company Profile

Aben Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

