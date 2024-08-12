Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Increases By 232.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a growth of 232.9% from the July 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE ETW traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 61,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,273. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 364,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

