Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Increases By 232.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a growth of 232.9% from the July 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE ETW traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 61,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,273. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $8.55.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
