Short Interest in Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Rises By 3,300.0%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GOFPY traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.59. 13,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,999. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.57. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 12-month low of C$7.51 and a 12-month high of C$9.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.1068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Organization of Football Prognostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.63%.

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

