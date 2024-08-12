Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Increases By 4,276.8%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 888,500 shares, an increase of 4,276.8% from the July 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IGD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.46. 13,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 200.5% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

