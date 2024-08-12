Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $158,948,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Nordson by 1,579.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,762,000 after purchasing an additional 326,690 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,044,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nordson by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 247,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,049,000 after purchasing an additional 174,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 24,445.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 158,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

NDSN opened at $234.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.87 and a 200-day moving average of $252.44. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.91 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

