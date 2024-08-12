Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $140,000 Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GGG opened at $80.09 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

