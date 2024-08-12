Sound Income Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eaton by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $293.50 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.33. The company has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

