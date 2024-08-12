Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 367 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $11,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $23,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $118.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.90 and its 200 day moving average is $117.79. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $149.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

