Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 2,260 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 121.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $108,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.75 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 84.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

