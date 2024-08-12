Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 297 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $158,046,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,573,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,762,000 after buying an additional 1,102,208 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MBB opened at $94.38 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.90.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3086 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.