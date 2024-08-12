StakeWise Staked ETH Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.05 Million (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,743.51 or 0.04603183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market cap of $99.69 million and $1.05 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 36,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,336 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 36,336.70726799. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,705.14397535 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $316,375.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

