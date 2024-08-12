STASIS EURO (EURS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $794,424.66

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001830 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $135.58 million and approximately $794,424.66 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

