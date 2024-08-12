StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Raised to $56.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 87,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.15 million. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other StepStone Group news, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,829.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

