Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $40.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Western Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.90. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.