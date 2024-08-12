Stifel Nicolaus Raises Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target to $76.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s previous close.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Kellanova stock opened at $74.88 on Monday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $4,824,378.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,264,044.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $51,267,088. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 680.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

