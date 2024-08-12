Stifel Nicolaus Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $10.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Under Armour by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,634 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $8,944,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

