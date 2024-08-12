sUSD One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,300.28 (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and $3,300.28 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 16,371,761 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

