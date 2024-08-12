Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $54.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.56.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Tapestry by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $211,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,121,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,055,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

