TD Cowen Cuts Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $130.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE:CPA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.39. 16,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,606. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.08. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. Copa has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.13 million. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. Copa’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Copa will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Copa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,948,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Copa by 1,778.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $4,003,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

