TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Trading Down 0.5 %

TEGNA stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. TEGNA has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $710.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TEGNA will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at TEGNA

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

In related news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $493,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,283.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,343 shares of company stock worth $3,072,994. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TEGNA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,502,000 after acquiring an additional 744,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TEGNA by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,986 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,477,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in TEGNA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,056,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after acquiring an additional 130,960 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.