The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Clorox were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 3,665.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 99,990 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 329,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,951,000 after purchasing an additional 53,186 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.75. 110,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.41. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $162.43.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.