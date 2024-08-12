The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $12,342,475.74 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $170.09 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

