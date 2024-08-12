Theta Fuel 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.15 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $373.92 million and $1.15 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00035735 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011946 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,644,864,219 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.