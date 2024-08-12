Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Lowered to $69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TREX. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE:TREX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.46. 268,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,208. Trex has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.73.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trex

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3,743.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its position in Trex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

