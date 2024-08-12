Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Lowered to $82.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Trex Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $60.05 on Thursday. Trex has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.07%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trex

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the second quarter worth $721,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth $2,521,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth $19,475,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Trex by 130.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trex by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,752,000 after acquiring an additional 92,563 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

