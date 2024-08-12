Tribe Trading Up 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $254.16 million and $334,110.90 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,723,620 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

