Truist Financial Lowers Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target to $17.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of OBDC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 294,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,633. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.