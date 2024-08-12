Truist Financial Lowers Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $85.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Insmed Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of INSM stock opened at $74.10 on Monday. Insmed has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Insmed by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 228,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 114,987 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

