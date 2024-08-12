Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.30.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

