Truist Financial Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $8.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Under Armour from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

View Our Latest Report on UAA

Under Armour Price Performance

UAA stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 101.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.